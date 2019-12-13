Election results 2019: What happened in the south?

Media player
Election results 2019: BBC Reporters analyse what happened in the south
On a night where the Conservative Party has won a big majority, sweeping aside Labour in its traditional heartlands, in the south no seat changed hands.
But across Hampshire and Oxfordshire, the general election results do reflect the national trend and have potentially thrown up a leadership contender.
BBC South Political Editor Peter Henley and political reporters Emily Hudson and Bethan Nimmo have been looking at results in Portsmouth, Southampton and Oxfordshire.
You can find all the results from the election here.
