Election Explained: We spend how much on defence?

Video

As the general election approaches, Brexit and the NHS may have dominated the headlines, but whoever wins power will be committed to spending a lot on defence.

The UK allocates 5p in every pound to defence spending, making it the fourth largest area of government spending.

This year the government has spent £49.3bn and has the sixth largest defence budget in the world.

BBC Reporter Caroline Lewis has been taking a look at how much bang we get for our buck.

