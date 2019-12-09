Who do you think you are voting for?

Video

With the general election just round the corner we took to the streets to see how well people know each party's manifesto.

The aim of the game - pick your favourite of five party manifesto policies around environment and see if it's the party you think.

Passers-by from Southsea in Hampshire, Wimborne in Dorset, and Newbury in Berkshire all had a go - with some surprising results.

A film by Adam Paylor and Emily Ford