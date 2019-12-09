Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election explained: Who do you think you are voting for?
With the general election just round the corner we took to the streets to see how well people know each party's manifesto.
The aim of the game - pick your favourite of five party manifesto policies around environment and see if it's the party you think.
Passers-by from Southsea in Hampshire, Wimborne in Dorset, and Newbury in Berkshire all had a go - with some surprising results.
A film by Adam Paylor and Emily Ford
-
09 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50674613/election-explained-who-do-you-think-you-are-voting-forRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window