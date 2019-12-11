Media player
Video
General election 2019: Who do you think you are voting for?
With the general election just round the corner we took to the streets to see if the policies people like tally with who they plan to vote for.
The aim of the game - pick your favourite of five party manifesto policies on education and see if it's the party you think.
Passers-by from Southsea in Hampshire, Wimborne in Dorset and Newbury in Berkshire all had a go - with some surprising results.
Journalists: Adam Paylor and Emily Ford
11 Dec 2019
