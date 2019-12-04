Election explained: Who's in the margins?
General election 2019: Why does campaigning focus on certain areas?

There's no margin for error in an election, especially when no-one knows which way an important constituency might vote.

That's why if you live in a marginal seat, you might have seen the Prime Minister and other party leaders canvassing like crazy.

The way people vote in constituencies where the polls are close could decide the outcome of the election.

The BBC's Frankie Peck looks at whether we're all being marginalised.

Filmed and edited by Ben Moore

