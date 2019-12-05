Businesses left with bills for 'worthless' screens

Video

Businesses have told the BBC they have spent thousands of pounds after being convinced to install digital advertising screens.

Two companies from Farnborough in Hampshire say they were told it would not cost them a penny as advertising revenue from the screens was meant to cover the cost of their rental.

But when the revenue stopped, many discovered their screen hire was with a separate finance company and they still had to pay.

Rhino Media Group said it believes the agreements were very clear and refutes any claims of mis-selling.

About 1,500 UK firms are thought to have signed up to advertising packages which they say could leave each at least £10,000 in debt.

Video journalist: Matt Treacy