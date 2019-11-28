Election explained: Am I being micro-targeted?

Video

Millions of pounds are being spent by all political parties to get their messages in front of you.

But do you realise what you see might not be what your friends, family or anyone else you know is seeing?

Whilst some platforms like Twitter have banned political advertising, Facebook remains the most influential battleground for what's called micro-targeting.

So what is it? How does it work? And why are your shopping habits relevant?

The BBC's Ben Moore explains the process.