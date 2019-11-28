Election explained: Am I being micro-targeted?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Why we all see politics differently on social media
Millions of pounds are being spent by all political parties to get their messages in front of you.
But do you realise what you see might not be what your friends, family or anyone else you know is seeing?
Whilst some platforms like Twitter have banned political advertising, Facebook remains the most influential battleground for what's called micro-targeting.
So what is it? How does it work? And why are your shopping habits relevant?
The BBC's Ben Moore explains the process.
-
28 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50577829/general-election-2019-why-we-all-see-politics-differently-on-social-mediaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window