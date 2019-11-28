Lights, camera, action for 'Romsey the Movie'
Retired photographer creates YouTube hit 'Romsey the Movie'

Many of us are proud of our home town, but one community is so chuffed with where they live that they have made a film out of it.

"Romsey the Movie" began as a retirement project for local wedding photographer Kate Jackson and ended up involving dozens of locals.

The comedy musical tells the history of the Hampshire town and has been viewed thousands of times on YouTube.

Reporter: Steve Humphrey

  • 28 Nov 2019
