Games promote hygiene to combat help superbugs
Interactive games being used at Southampton hospital to help combat superbugs

A hospital is using interactive games to promote good hygiene as a way of helping combat drug-resistant superbugs.

The consoles at Southampton General Hospital encourage people to wash their hands more thoroughly and show how quickly bacteria can spread.

Some superbugs are becoming resistant to drugs with some scientists arguing we are on the cusp of the "post-antibiotic era".

Reporter: Sophia Seth

  • 26 Nov 2019
