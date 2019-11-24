Living walls harnessing the power of plants
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Southampton living walls absorb traffic pollution

A living wall has been installed on a roundabout as part of a new initiative.

The vertical planting is designed to help offset vehicle emissions at the Millbrook roundabout in Southampton.

The West Sussex-based Biotecture won a contract with Highways England as part of a £30m annual investment in innovation.

The plants in the walls draw in air and can remove the pollutants.

Reporter: David Allard

  • 24 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Dad's mission to cut toxic air at school