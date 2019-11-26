Video

Children and parents have been warned about the dangers of online grooming by the mother of a boy who was murdered by someone he met while playing video games.

Breck Bednar, 14, from Surrey, was lured by Lewis Daynes to his flat in Essex in 2014 and stabbed to death.

Breck's mother set up the Breck Foundation and gives talks warning young people about the potential dangers.

She was invited to Chandler's Ford in Hampshire to speak to local pupils and their parents.

Reporter: Matt Graveling

If you're affected by any of the issues in this story you can contact BBC Action Line for more information about support services.