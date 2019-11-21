Ex-cop welcomes mental health screening

Video

A police officer who left the force after traumatic experiences on duty has welcomed compulsory psychological screenings for officers and staff.

Keith Waller, 60, said Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) during his 19-year career "ruined everything".

Hampshire Constabulary has expanded screening in a bid to identify mental health issues among officers and staff.

The force said it would be "far more proactive" in helping them deal with stressful situations.

Reporter: Nikki Mitchell