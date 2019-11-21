'She went through hell and back'
Drivers in Southampton urged to be more careful

A young woman whose life has been changed by a brain injury suffered in a road accident is warning drivers to take more care.

Steph Blake was knocked down by a car which jumped a red light as she used a pedestrian crossing on the A35, near Southampton.

Now, she and her mum Sue want motorists to remember that a moment of carelessness can have a lasting and devastating impact.

