Festive skiing marmot decoration sparks row

Alton's Christmas skiing marmot decoration sparks row
A giant ear-muff wearing marmot has sparked a mixed response in a Hampshire town after it was revealed as part of its Christmas display.
The 16ft-high (5m) rodent has been placed at the Assembly Rooms, Alton.
Some residents are baffled by the decoration, calling it a "hideous thing". Others have welcomed it as "something a bit different".
The town council said due to its "love it or hate it" reaction, staff had nicknamed it "Marmite".
20 Nov 2019
