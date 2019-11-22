Video

An exhibition of portraits and stories of 12 young people who have chosen not to drink alcohol has been installed at the University of Winchester.

The photographer, Tamsyn Warde, says she was inspired to curate the exhibition by her own experience of university, in which peer pressure led her to drink "to excess".

She says she hopes students will discover sober role models among the profiles that might inspire them to resist such pressures in their own lives.

