Portchester school therapy dog helps children's mental health

A therapy dog called Barney has visited a school to help improve students' mental health.

The Cams Hill School in Portchester says the classroom canine has helped improved attendance among pupils who miss school through anxiety.

Students can book Barney for walking or cuddling sessions.

Reporter: Tom Hepworth

  • 14 Nov 2019
