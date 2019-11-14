Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal Navy divers train to clear mines in the Gulf
The Royal Navy is involved in a major exercise in the Middle East aimed at showing how the UK and its allies would react if explosive sea mines were found in the Gulf.
The increased naval presence follows a series of attacks on oil tankers and the seizure of a British-registered ship earlier this year.
The BBC travelled to the Middle East to speak to the men and women serving in the region as part of an exercise alongside assets from several other countries, such as France and Japan.
Reporter: Steve Humphrey
-
14 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50411188/royal-navy-divers-train-to-clear-mines-in-the-gulfRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window