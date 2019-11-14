Navy divers train to clear mines in the Gulf

Video

The Royal Navy is involved in a major exercise in the Middle East aimed at showing how the UK and its allies would react if explosive sea mines were found in the Gulf.

The increased naval presence follows a series of attacks on oil tankers and the seizure of a British-registered ship earlier this year.

The BBC travelled to the Middle East to speak to the men and women serving in the region as part of an exercise alongside assets from several other countries, such as France and Japan.

Reporter: Steve Humphrey