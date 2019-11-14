D-Day veteran turns 100
Portsmouth D-Day veteran John Jenkins MBE turns 100

His 100th birthday probably felt inconceivable as he took part in the Normandy landings in 1944, but John Jenkins MBE will reach that milestone on Saturday.

As a Sergeant in the Royal Pioneer Corp he landed on Sword Beach 75 years ago.

He starred in this year's D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth, where he received a standing ovation from world leaders.

