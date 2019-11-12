Media player
Navy warships offer 'presence and reassurance' in Gulf
A senior Royal Navy officer says warships from Portsmouth protecting oil and gas tankers in the Gulf are helping to safeguard the UK economy.
The Royal Navy is working alongside naval assets from several other countries to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
The increased naval presence follows a series of attacks on oil tankers and the seizure of a British-registered ship earlier this year.
The BBC travelled to the Middle East to speak to the men and women serving aboard HMS Montrose.
Reporter: Steve Humphrey
12 Nov 2019
