Cyclist, 82, completes million miles in the saddle

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aldershot cyclist Russ Mantle rides one million miles
An 82-year-old cyclist has completed his one millionth mile riding on a bike.
Russ Mantle, from Aldershot in Hampshire, was greeted with cheers as he reached the milestone.
The retired carpenter and joiner has kept a meticulous log of all his rides since 1952, completing an average of 14,700 miles a year.
Mr Mantle said he had no plans to stop cycling and believed he could clock up another million miles before he died.
-
07 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50338617/aldershot-cyclist-russ-mantle-rides-one-million-milesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window