Cyclist, 82, completes million miles in the saddle

Video

An 82-year-old cyclist has completed his one millionth mile riding on a bike.

Russ Mantle, from Aldershot in Hampshire, was greeted with cheers as he reached the milestone.

The retired carpenter and joiner has kept a meticulous log of all his rides since 1952, completing an average of 14,700 miles a year.

Mr Mantle said he had no plans to stop cycling and believed he could clock up another million miles before he died.