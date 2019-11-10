'Our knitted poppies are getting quite famous’

Media player
New Forest poppies gain attention ahead of Remembrance Day
Thousands of knitted and crocheted poppies are decorating a village ahead for Remembrance Day.
Volunteers and members of St Mark's Church congregation in Pennington created and set up the display to remember those who gave their lives and those who are still in conflicts now.
The New Forest display has gained lots of attention from people both in the village and the surrounding area.
This is the second year the hedges have been filled with the colours of red ahead of Remembrance Sunday.
10 Nov 2019
