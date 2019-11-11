The man who hides from the sun
Basingstoke man Jordan Fretwell is allergic to UV light

A man who is allergic to ultraviolet light is calling for more understanding around his rare skin condition.

Jordan Fretwell, 22, from Basingstoke, Hampshire, has chronic actinic dermatitis which means he cannot go in daylight without covering up his body.

When his skin is exposed to UV light it stings and peels.

After years of being shouted at on the street and given verbal abuse, he is now trying to raise awareness about the condition.

