'We are devastated and haunted by Poppy's death'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Portsmouth hospital baby suffered fatal spinal fracture at birth
A baby suffered a fatal spinal fracture at birth "more likely than not" because an alternative delivery method was not used, a coroner has said.
Poppy Mason was "twisted" and "pulled" by a doctor at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth, in July 2017, the inquest heard.
She died four days later at a specialist unit in Southampton.
In a statement, her parents Emma and Kevin Mason said they were "devastated and haunted by the pain that Poppy must have felt".
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50235792/portsmouth-hospital-baby-suffered-fatal-spinal-fracture-at-birthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window