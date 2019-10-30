'We are devastated and haunted by Poppy's death'

Video

A baby suffered a fatal spinal fracture at birth "more likely than not" because an alternative delivery method was not used, a coroner has said.

Poppy Mason was "twisted" and "pulled" by a doctor at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth, in July 2017, the inquest heard.

She died four days later at a specialist unit in Southampton.

In a statement, her parents Emma and Kevin Mason said they were "devastated and haunted by the pain that Poppy must have felt".