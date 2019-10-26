The library where you can borrow a person

Video

The "human library" does not offer books, instead it gives visitors the chance to loan out a person and find out more about them and their lifestyles.

Southampton Solent University has been running the project to give students the chance to find out more about each other and also offer the experience to members of the public.

Among those taking part are "human books" Zeke Tierney, who you can ask about being non-binary, and Shahbazz Ullah and Hamas Ali who can be loaned out to answer questions about Islam.

There are also people who can discuss Asperger's syndrome, depression or being a gay parent.

Reporter: Sarah Bassett