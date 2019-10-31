Helping children with disabilities have a holiday

Video

Organising a holiday can be a matter of a few clicks online for many, but it is not always that straightforward if you are a family with a disabled child.

Standard accommodation is often unsuitable and additional facilities can come with extra charges.

The Knights Foundation has decided to make it easier, opening its own specially adapted holiday lodge in the New Forest.

The charity has installed ramps, hoists and an accessible bathroom to make it easier for families to have time away.

Video journalist: Matt Treacy