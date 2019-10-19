'It's a magical kind of sadness'

Media player
Dad with motor neurone disease discusses love and death
It's been two years since Joe Hammond was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
In the past year he has had to start communicating using a computer which tracks his eye movements.
Before this happened however, the father of two from Petersfield, Hampshire was able to write a book which has since been published.
His novel 'A Short History of Falling' covers everything from his initial symptoms to the present day.
Mr Hammond hopes it will be a book of comfort for his family once he's gone, as well as help others come to terms with death.
