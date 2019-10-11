'The silence and darkness help me heal'

Video

Flotation rest therapy is being used to help some people overcome stress and trauma.

The technique, which involves lying in a tank of water enriched with magnesium salts, is not available on the NHS but has been more widely adopted in some Scandinavian countries.

Ten Hampshire Police officers who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder have been taking part in a pilot project and the Hampshire Police Federation say the results have been so impressive they are going to continue offering sessions.

The Institute for Brain Research says studies have shown the therapy has helped patients with chronic stress and anxiety.

Reporter: Anjana Gadgil