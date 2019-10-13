Video

Celebrity stylist Trevor Sorbie has taught more than 1,000 hairdressers the art of cutting wigs through his charity.

Sorbie, who is based in Gosport, set up My New Hair in 2006 in memory of his sister-in-law Jackie, whose wig he customised when she was diagnosed with cancer.

The charity aims to provide advice and support to people who have experienced medical hair loss, and includes a wig customisation service.

Mum-of-two Alyson, from Chandler's Ford in Hampshire, received a wig styling through the charity after her treatment for breast cancer caused hair loss.

