Spice-impregnated inmate mail targeted

Spice in jail: HMP Winchester cracks down on drugs smuggling
Attempts to crack down on drugs in jail that are often smuggled in soaked into letters, have been given a boost with government funding.
HMP Winchester now has an itemiser machine that can detect the presence of drugs like spice, in mail being sent to inmates.
Staff say the machine is already helping to reduce the amount of drug use going on.
05 Oct 2019
