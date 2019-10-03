Video

The first of three explosions as part of the demolition of Fawley Power Station on the Hampshire coast has been carried out.

The oil-fired power station was decommissioned in 2013 after operating for more than 40 years. At its height, a million homes were powered by it.

A controlled blast removed the roof of the turbine house. The station's 198m (650ft) high chimney will be brought down later in the demolition process which is due to be completed in 2021.

The site has been earmarked for development with the planned £1bn Fawley Waterside scheme incorporating 1,500 homes due to be considered by New Forest District Council and the national park authority later this year.