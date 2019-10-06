The Phantom of the Forest returns

Video

A rare bird of prey which was once close to extinction has more than doubled in number in eight years in a national park.

There were 20 goshawk breeding pairs recorded in 2011 in Hampshire, but Forestry England says there are now 40 pairs living in the New Forest alone.

The woodland raptors are nicknamed the "Phantoms of the Forest" due to their elusive nature.

