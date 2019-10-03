"I don't see a wall, I just see a canvas"

Video

For the last couple of years, mysterious mosaics have been appearing all over the city of Southampton.

About 40 colourful tiled art works have been stuck to a variety of buildings and beside roads and pathways in various parts of the city.

The "guerrilla artist" behind it all is Will Rosie, who says he feels a personal responsibility for making the place where he lives beautiful.

Will is a working artist but makes these mosaics for free in his spare time.

He has now started leaving hints on social media that lead people to his creations, which feature images like the Mr Men and sets of eyes peering out from walls.

Video journalist: Ben Moore