'I want every child to give homeless people food'

Video

A seven-year-old girl is spending her Sundays making packed lunches for rough sleepers and distributing them on the streets.

Elle had the idea after seeing a homeless man when she was out with her family and now carries out the weekly deliveries with the support of her mum and school teacher.

Known online as 'Elle Angel' she writes messages on the food bags and is known around by homeless people in Southampton.

She now wants to encourage other children to do what they can to help others.

Video journalist: Curtis Lancaster