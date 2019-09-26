Video

If lemur yoga and underwater hockey don't take your fancy, you could always try and embrace your inner 1980s pop reveller?

Fitness keen mums are donning their leotards and leggings and throwing some shapes in a new 80s workout craze.

Hebe Alloun, Founder of Mum Dance, who runs a class in Southampton, says it's all about getting 'you back'.

Video Journalist: Sarah Bassett