Video

A video of a police horse being punched by a football fan has been posted on social media.

The footage was taken on a night of clashes between rival supporters at the Portsmouth v Southampton derby in the Carabao Cup.

The fixture saw Hampshire Constabulary launch the county's largest football policing operation.

Social media footage appears to show a series of scuffles between fans and police before and after the match.

Police have not yet released details of any arrests after the game at Fratton Park on Tuesday, which Southampton won 4-0.