Cystic fibrosis buyers' club

A group of parents and adults with cystic fibrosis has travelled to Argentina to buy a generic version of a "life-saving" drug.

Orkambi is not available on the NHS in England as it costs £104,000 a year per patient, but earlier this month a five-year agreement was reached between the Scottish government and pharmaceutical company Vertex for it to be made available there.

A generic version is being produced in Argentina for £24,000 as Vertex failed to patent Orkambi there. That has led to some patients from Hampshire joining a buyers' club to legally purchase the generic drug, although for most that is not an option.

Cystic fibrosis is a life-shortening genetic condition that causes fatal lung damage, and affects about 10,000 people in the UK.

