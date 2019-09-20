Sisters 'mind blown' after plastic toy petition success
Video

Sisters 'amazed' as Burger King scraps plastic toys

Two sisters responsible for starting a petition to ban plastic toys in children's meals have said they're "mind-blown" by its success.

Ella, 10 and eight-year-old Caitlin, from Southampton, have said they're "amazed" after an announcement by Burger King.

The fast-food chain said it will no longer give away plastic toys with children's meals, amid pressure to reduce plastic waste.

Now, the sisters are taking on McDonald's, who said customers will be able to choose between a toy or fruit.

  • 20 Sep 2019
