Angling influencer highlights prejudice in fishing
Standing knee deep in the river, casting her chosen fly as the clear water rolls calmly by, is an angling influencer.

Marina Gibson, a fly fishing guide who works on the River Test in Hampshire, uses social media to encourage more women and young people to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of the sport.

Recently, that work has also involved raising awareness of the prejudice that is sometimes faced from other anglers on the river bank.

Video journalist: Adam Paylor

  • 21 Sep 2019
