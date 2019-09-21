Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hampshire angler Marina Gibson highlights prejudice in fishing
Standing knee deep in the river, casting her chosen fly as the clear water rolls calmly by, is an angling influencer.
Marina Gibson, a fly fishing guide who works on the River Test in Hampshire, uses social media to encourage more women and young people to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of the sport.
Recently, that work has also involved raising awareness of the prejudice that is sometimes faced from other anglers on the river bank.
Video journalist: Adam Paylor
-
21 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-49729525/hampshire-angler-marina-gibson-highlights-prejudice-in-fishingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window