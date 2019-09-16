Documentary team film prison disturbance
HMP Winchester: Disturbances before riot filmed at jail

Scenes of a disturbance that took place inside HMP Winchester - where inmates rioted in August - were captured on film by a documentary team.

Channel Four spent two years following the criminal justice system for the series "Crime and Punishment".

The footage - from May 2018 - shows a team of nurses trying to reach inmates with critically-needed medicine and a prison negotiator urging a prisoner to hand over a blade.

