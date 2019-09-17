‘It’s important to talk about organ donation’

Video

Just weeks before her death, Pauline Thorpe signed the organ donor register.

After she suddenly died from a brain haemorrhage, aged 69, Pauline’s kidneys, lungs and liver helped four people to live.

In 2020 people will start needing to opt out of organ donation in England if they do not want to do it, but families will still have the final say. This will replace the current system which requires people to opt in to organ donation.

Pauline’s family, who are from Basingstoke in Hampshire, are urging people to talk openly about organ donation.