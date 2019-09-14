Petition to ban sex offenders from leaving UK launched
Abuse victim starts petition to stop offenders going abroad

Darren Street says his childhood was destroyed by the man who sexually abused him.

Now he's campaigning for convicted child sex offenders to be banned from leaving the UK.

It comes after a law was enforced in Australia two years ago, where 20,000 paedophiles had their passports withdrawn.

Currently, convicted sex offenders in the UK are free to travel, though they must notify the authorities beforehand.

