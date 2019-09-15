Video

Police are checking motorbikes for illegally modified exhausts which cause excessive noise levels.

Hampshire Constabulary have received several complaints regarding bikes disrupting the peace, sometimes during the early hours.

The legal noise limit for motorcycles is between 73 and 77 decibels but after seven roadside operations in the Meon Valley, officers issued 95 tickets.

The Department for Transport said it was currently deciding where to trial roadside acoustic technology, which it said would "lead the way to providing the peace and quiet local people deserve".

