'The ultimate goal is to prevent every suicide'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Southern Health boss explains suicide prevention plan

Dr Nick Broughton, the Chief Executive of Southern Health NHS Trust boss has revealed his hopes for a new suicide prevention plan.

It comes after the trust was fined £2m for health and safety failings which contributed to the deaths of patients Teresa Colvin and Connor Sparrowhawk.

  • 10 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Bereaved husband leads NHS suicide prevention plan