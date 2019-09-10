Bereaved husband leads NHS suicide prevention plan

Media player
Teresa Colvin's husband leads Southern Health suicide prevention plan
The husband of a woman who took her own life at a mental health unit is leading a suicide prevention campaign at the NHS trust that failed to protect her.
Teresa Colvin, 45, was under the care of Southern Health when she died in Southampton in 2012.
In 2018, the trust was fined £2m for health and safety failings that contributed to her death and that of another patient, Connor Sparrowhawk.
Roger Colvin is now working with the trust to help prevent further deaths.
