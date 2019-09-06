The couple turning pink flamingos into rucksacks

Video

A company which recycles inflatables is being supported in a "plastics amnesty" by a travel agent and a conservation charity.

Georgia Wyatt-Lovell and her husband Steven Lovell, from Bembridge on the Isle of Wight, have been collecting inflatables since 2017, and recently launched an amnesty on social media.

They take the plastic and turn it into accessories such as bags, and Thomas Cook was so impressed with their idea it has launched an amnesty bin in Greece, and the National Trust has also started collecting them.

Last month the couple relocated to a larger factory and estimate they have saved more than 100 tonnes of plastic from landfill.

Video journalist: Robyn Montague