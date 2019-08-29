Media player
Michael Enzanga flees after stabbing PC Russell Turner
A drug dealer has been found guilty of stabbing a police officer who tried to apprehend him in a park.
PC Russell Turner, 56, suffered a collapsed lung after being repeatedly stabbed by Michael Enzanga in Portsmouth, on 21 February.
Enzanga, 20, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife and drugs offences.
He will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on 4 October.
29 Aug 2019
