A drug dealer has been found guilty of stabbing a police officer who tried to apprehend him in a park.

PC Russell Turner, 56, suffered a collapsed lung after being repeatedly stabbed by Michael Enzanga in Portsmouth, on 21 February.

Enzanga, 20, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife and drugs offences.

He will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on 4 October.