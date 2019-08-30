'Best friend but different species'

Video

A family has bought a golden retriever called Jesse to help their nine-year-old son cope when he is anxious or stressed.

Jethro is autistic and has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and Jesse supports him when he experiences an episode.

Pawsitive Squad CIC is helping the family, from Eastleigh in Hampshire, teach the puppy to become a lifeline for his best friend.

The service provides canine training and therapy for under 25s with disabilities or recovering from trauma.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.