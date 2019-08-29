Video

When Jethro's condition disrupted events at Christmas, his family took a different approach to helping him cope.

In came a golden retriever called Jesse that is now helping Jethro, 9, when he is anxious or stressed.

Jethro has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and Jesse supports him when he experiences an episode.

It comes after Jethro's mum discovered Pawsitive Squad CIC, a non-profit organisation that is helping the family, from Eastleigh in Hampshire, teach the puppy to become a lifeline for his best friend.

Video journalist: Robyn Montague