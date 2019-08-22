Video

A woman who was a victim of Ireland's notorious Catholic-run Magdalene Laundries says receiving compensation has meant she "feels free".

Mary Cavner, 80, who lives in Hampshire but grew up in County Cork, was sent to work in one at the age of 11 when her father died.

She was initially told she was ineligible for compensation but will now receive €76,000 (£69,500) and says after the payout she will never speak about her experiences again.

The Magdalene Laundries, which were initially institutions for what were described as "fallen women", saw 10,000 young females pass through them between 1922 and 1996.