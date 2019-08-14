'We could hear people dying over the radio'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fastnet 40: Sailors remember storm that left 19 dead

Forty years ago, 19 people died in what became the worst disaster in ocean racing history.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Aug 2019